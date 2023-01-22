La Salle County COVID-19 risk remains low for 2nd week in a row

For a second week in a row, La Salle County’s COVID-19 risk is low, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s community level is based on these combined indicators set by the CDC. The county has a case rate in the past seven days of 138.03 per 100,000 people; a new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 rate in the past seven days of 9.3 per 100,000 residents; and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the past seven days is 4.7%.

Across the state, there were 28 counties with elevated risk levels, three of them at a high risk level.

There were 100 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed within the county and 62 previously confirmed cases of COVID-19 were removed from their quarantine.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/