The Little Ten Conference and Tri-County Conference Girls Basketball Tournaments at a glance, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

A look at the 2023 Little Ten Conference (at Hinckley-Big Rock & IMSA High Schools) and Tri-County Conference (at Midland High School) Girls Basketball Tournaments

—

LITTLE TEN CONFERENCE

Saturday, January 14

Game 1 — (8) DePue 24, (9) IMSA 23

Game 2 — (7) Indian Creek 48, (10) LaMoille 15

Monday, January 16

Game 3 — (1) Newark 60, (8) DePue 12

Game 4 — (4) Somonauk 48, (5) Earlville 29

Tuesday, January 17

Game 5 — (2) Serena 2, (7) Indian Creek 0 (forfeit)

Game 6 — (3) Hinckley-Big Rock 49, (6) Hiawatha 27

Thursday, January 19

At IMSA High School

Game 7 — (5) Earlville 50, (8) DePue 22

Game 8 — (7) Indian Creek 30, (6) Hiawatha 27 (OT)

At Hinckley-Big Rock High School

Game 9 — (1) Newark 31, (4) Somonauk 25

Game 10 — (2) Serena 56, (3) Hinckley-Big Rock 26

Friday, January 20

At Hinckley-Big Rock High School

Game 10 — (5) Earlville 46, (7) Indian Creek 26 (Consolation championship)

Game 11 — (3) Hinckley-Big Rock 53, (4) Somonauk 50 (OT) (Third-place game)

Game 12 — (2) Serena 38, (1) Newark 30 (Championship game)

—

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE

Monday, January 16

Game 1 — (4) Marquette Academy 53, (5) Dwight 40

Game 2 — (2) Roanoke-Benson 46, (7) Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 16

Game 3 — (3) Putnam County 42, (6) Midland 26

Tuesday, January 17

Game 4 — (6) Midland 25, (7) Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn 24

Game 5 — (1) Seneca 43, (4) Marquette 39

Game 6 — (3) Putnam County 43, (2) Roanoke-Benson 38

Thursday, January 19

Game 7 — (6) Midland 49, (5) Dwight 47 (Consolation championship)

Game 8 — (2) Roanoke-Benson 66, (4) Marquette 38 (Third-place game)

Game 9 — (3) Putnam County 37, (1) Seneca 34 (Championship game)