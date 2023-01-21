Ottawa library to host activities through January

The following events also are scheduled the week of Jan. 22 through the end of the month at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22: Color Me Crazy, all ages. Come to the library for relaxation and coloring. The library will provide everything that’s needed.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23: DIY Pendant: Crafter Hours, adults. Using recycled magazines, create a unique pendant for a necklace or keychain. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the Circulation Desk.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3-6 years.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. The library will discuss the first half (Chapters 1-19) of the fifth book of the series, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” New members are always welcome to attend. Come share your thoughts on the book, then stay for a game and a themed treat. Order your copy of the book at the Children’s Department Desk.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25: Shake, Rattle, Read! A musical story time for children ages 9-36 months.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25: Watercolor Snowflakes, kindergarten through second grade. Come and paint snowflakes using a watercolor and salt technique.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3-6 years.

3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31: Are You Game? Third through sixth grade. Stop by to play classics and funny favorites, or learn a new strategy game.