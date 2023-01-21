January 21, 2023
La Salle County police reports

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Jennifer A. Smrekar, 44, of Spring Valley was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (DUI) at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the Peru Police Department, which she visited on an unrelated matter, police said.

Sarah M. Gruenwald, 27, of Peru was charged with driving while suspended at 7:31 a.m. Thursday at First and Henry streets, Peru police said.

A 13-year-old Oglesby boy was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis less than 30 grams at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Circuit Breaker School, Peru police said. He was given a juvenile referral and released to his parent.