Barge crashes in Marseilles, U.S. Coast Guard investigating cause

The U.S. Coast Guard’s Ninth Division is investigating a barge that crashed into the Illinois River’s north shore in Marseilles near River Street on Sunday night.

A concerned River Street resident reported the barge was blown over and came to rest near their neighbor’s home, colliding with the shore.

Marseilles Police Chief Brian Faber said officers from the Marseilles Police Department responded first before notifying the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.

Faber said he has been in contact with the Coast Guard and has an incident number. The Marseilles Police Department will not conduct the initial investigation, but Faber requested an incident number to aid Marseilles residents involved.

The U.S. Coast Guard did not return a message for comment as of Thursday afternoon.