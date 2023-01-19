To Ottawa residents who lost a tree, city may plant one for you

The Morton Arboretum has yet again given Ottawa $25,000 grant to plant trees throughout the city. That’s good news for Ottawa residents who may have lost a beloved shade tree.

Mayor Dan Aussem said this is a grant the city has received before. It covers about half the cost of planting trees throughout the city along with removing damaged and diseased trees.

“We do trees all over town,” Aussem said. “If there are trees on the street that were damaged or removed for some reason, we take requests from the people that want one in their yard. I know on one street there were people that lost three trees in front of their house when we had the derecho, and they got them replaced.”

Ottawa’s portion of the tree planting project is $35,000.

To request a tree, call City Hall at 815-433-0161 and request to speak to Tami Koppen.