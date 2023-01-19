Police blotter: January 19, 2023

Steven L. Haberkorn, 42, of Marseilles, was charged with driving while suspended Wednesday at East Norris and Starfire drives, Ottawa police said.
Jovanah M. Bugg, 49, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Warren County warrant for failure to appear (fraud) Wednesday in the 200 block of Nebraska Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.