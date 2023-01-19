Local Sports Digest: IVCC softball holding players’ clinic Feb. 18 and 19

IVCC softball hosting clinic
Illinois Valley Community College’s softball team will host the 24th annual IVCC Eagles Softball Clinic on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, in the IVCC gym.
Coaches and current players will offer softball instruction in hitting, bunting, fielding, throwing, base running and communication.
There are two sessions each day. On Saturday, participants in grades 2-4 meet 8 to 10:30 a.m. Grades 5-8 meet 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Sunday, grades 2-4 meet 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with grades 5-8 meeting 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Cost is $40 per player and includes five hours of instruction and a T-shirt. If a player can only come one day, cost is $25.
All players should bring a glove and tennis shoes (no spikes or cleats allowed). If a player has her own bat, she is allowed to bring it. Please make sure all items have the player’s name on them for identification purposes.
To register, contact softball coach Cory Tomasson at 815-224-0471 or the athletic department at 815-224-0472.
Marquette volleyball piling up wins
The Marquette seventh- and eighth-grade volleyball teams both defeated Oglesby Washington in straight sets.
The eighth-grade Knights won 25-8, 25-10, led by Hunter Hopkins (seven aces, 10 assists), Anna Hjerpe (six kills), Giada Patelli (six aces) and Emily Ryan-Adair (four digs).
The 7s triumphed 25-20, 25-5. Leaders included Dixie Smick (five aces), Kinley Rick (seven kills), Kara Killelea (four aces), Lucy McGrath (three digs) and Jakobi Reed (nine assists, four aces).
Marquette also swept Holy Family — the 8s in three sets led by Kelsey Cuchra (six kills, three aces, two blocks), Pattelli (six kills), Rick (five kills, four aces), Hopkins (21 assists, three kills) and Ryan-Adair (10 digs); the seventh-graders in two sets paced by Rick (five aces, six kills, five assists), McGrath (four kills), Killelea three kills) and Reed (nine assists).
Marquette also topped Milton Pope in straight sets at both levels. Leading the seventh-graders were Reed (five aces, eight assists), Rick (four aces, six kills, five assists), Killelea (three kills) and Ceci Reynolds (three kills). The 8s were led by Taylor Gamons (five aces), Carissa Blood (four aces), Hopkins (12 assists), Hjerpe (four kills) and Ryan-Adair (five digs).
Shepherd boys win 3 of 4
Shepherd’s seventh-grade basketball team (21-2) swept games with Saratoga and Minooka. In a 46-11 win over Saratoga, Nevan Holloway (10 points), Rory Moore (eight), Blake Schiltz (eight), Landyn McEmery (six) and Luke McCullough (six) led the attack. In the 27-23 overtime “W” over Minooka, Moore (11), McEmery (six), Schiltz (four) and Jordan Gomez (all four points in OT) led.
The Shepherd 8s (17-5) defeated Saratoga 42-19 (Griffin Dobberstein 12 points, George Shumway 10, Dane Schmitz seven) but fell 45-40 to Minooka (Dobberstein 18, Shumway 16, Kayden Kundert four).
Shepherd’s 7s lost their Starved Rock Conference Tournament finale 33-31 to La Salle Lincoln despite Moore’s 12 points and five from Holloway.
The eighth-graders bested Parkside 41-27 for third, spearheaded by Dobberstein’s 15 points, six from Aleixo Fernandez and five courtesy of Shumway, after falling 37-31 to Lincoln in the semifinals despite 12 points from Dobberstein and eight from Kundert.
Dolphins place 6th in field of 18
The Ottawa Dolphins swam to a sixth-place finish at the 18-team Snowball Invitational, led by a first-place individual finish from Dawsynn Kettman in the girls 12U 200 freestyle and individual top-five point scorers Ryland Heaver and Cole Bressendorf.
Bressendorf (boys 10U 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke), Maya Burke (girls 8U 25 backstroke) and Heaver (boys 8U 50 breaststroke) added runner-up finishes, with thirds scored by Bressendorf, Heaver, Kettman and Quinn Wilkinson.
Addisyn Budnick recorded eight personal-best swims, and Lillian Clayton had seven. Budnick, Lillian Clayton, Kailey Goetsch, Heaver, Evvie Jeppson, Finley Jobst, Kettman, Lily Mustered, Annabelle Threadgill and Wilkinson all earned spots in the finals.