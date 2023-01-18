Police blotter: January 18, 2023

Eric J. Imel, 27, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Tuesday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Christopher W. Downey, 31, of Peru, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia Wednesday in the 700 block of Hiawatha Drive, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.