La Salle County grand jury: January 17, 2022

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following indictments: Luis Rivera Sabillon, 55, of La Salle (driving while revoked); James Garrett, 40, of Anna (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Bryan Tullett, 52, of Marseilles (unlawful possession of meth); Cory Rogers, 43, of Chicago (retail theft); Jon Witte, 57, of Toluca (retail theft); Jose Munoz, 44, of Long Point (driving while revoked); Daniel Reyes, 42, of Marseilles (driving while revoked); Brian Wendorf, 40, of Ottawa (violation of the sex offender registry); Connor Bartolucci, 33, homeless (criminal damage to government-supported property); Riley Oppenlander, 20, of Ottawa (two counts of aggravated DUI); Devin Geiger, 32, of rural Marseilles (domestic battery); Sean Carroll, 28, of Oswego (two counts of aggravated DUI); Andrew Ruch, 33, of Sandwich (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Allen Leek, 51, of La Salle (unlawful possession of a controlled substance); Charles Spencer, 27, of Streator (armed robbery; theft); Arthur Cook, 50, of Streator (unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; aggravated battery); Edwin McGee, 45, of Joliet (unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon); Jeremy Seroka, 32, of Streator (unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver); Janessa Phillips, 27, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance); Michael McKinnie, 28, of Streator (two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance).