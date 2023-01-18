Grand Ridge Grade School honor roll, 2nd quarter 2022-2023

Grand Ridge Grade School announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
High honor roll
Eighth grade
Shelby Domoleczny, Raymond, Hladovcak, Elijah Jordan, Caleb Marek, Enrique Rodriguez, Alexis Rogers, Lexi Sawin, Emma Wilson and Breckin Winter
Seventh grade
Kieran Black, Bella Fisher, Leah Long, John Lukach, Weston McCormick, Hunter Nettleingham, Arya Shah, Reid Simmons and Gunner Stevens
Sixth grade
Lucille Alexander, Addison Blacklaw, Mia Bujnowski, Lehlend Dobyns, Alexis Fialko, Gunner Grammer, Avery Gribbin, Madison Hess, Leah Kearfott, Keegan Pokosa, Jack Rees, Brandon Rogers, Jaxson Thomas and Brinley Winter
Honor roll
Eighth grade
Vincent Chapman and Eliana Parker
Seventh grade
Mason Michael, Parker Poundstone and Alex Reed
Sixth grade
Rilei Blatnik, Lane Harcharik, Anthony Harrison, Christian Nettleingham and Kennedy Smith