January 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Grand Ridge Grade School honor roll, 2nd quarter 2022-2023

By Shaw Local News Network

Grand Ridge Grade School announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.

High honor roll

Eighth grade

Shelby Domoleczny, Raymond, Hladovcak, Elijah Jordan, Caleb Marek, Enrique Rodriguez, Alexis Rogers, Lexi Sawin, Emma Wilson and Breckin Winter

Seventh grade

Kieran Black, Bella Fisher, Leah Long, John Lukach, Weston McCormick, Hunter Nettleingham, Arya Shah, Reid Simmons and Gunner Stevens

Sixth grade

Lucille Alexander, Addison Blacklaw, Mia Bujnowski, Lehlend Dobyns, Alexis Fialko, Gunner Grammer, Avery Gribbin, Madison Hess, Leah Kearfott, Keegan Pokosa, Jack Rees, Brandon Rogers, Jaxson Thomas and Brinley Winter

Honor roll

Eighth grade

Vincent Chapman and Eliana Parker

Seventh grade

Mason Michael, Parker Poundstone and Alex Reed

Sixth grade

Rilei Blatnik, Lane Harcharik, Anthony Harrison, Christian Nettleingham and Kennedy Smith