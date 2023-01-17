The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest, Somonauk-Leland, Newark, Marquette girls score tourney triumphs

In the McLean County/HOIC Tournament in Eureka, the Fieldcrest Knights (19-2) forced 35 turnovers while allowing 35 points to move on to the 6:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal with a 59-35 win over El Paso-Gridley.
Carolyn Megow (18 points, eight rebounds, 10 steals), Macy Gochanour (16 points) and Ashlyn May (eight points, eight steals) spearheaded the attack.
Somonauk-Leland 48, Earlville 29: In the Little Ten Conference Tournament, the Bobcats advanced on to Thursday’s 5:30 semifinal versus Newark at Hnckley-Big Rock via the dominating victory.
“The team played well tonight,” Bobcats coach Jason Zaleski said, “but we know we have a few things to get better at if we want to meet our expectations for this tournament.”
Josie Rader (16 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, seven steals), Haley McCoy (15 points), Katelyn Curtis (11 points, five assists) and Brynn Pennington (six points, four steals) led the winning effort.
Madyson Olson (seven rebounds) and Nevaeh Sansone (13 rebounds) led Earlville (8-13), which will play DePue in the consolation bracket Thursday at IMSA.
Newark 60, DePue 12: In Monday’s other Little Ten Conference Tournament semifinal, the Norsemen moved on to a Thursday semifinal showdown with Somonauk-Leland.
Marquette 53, Dwight 40: In the Tri-County Conference Tournament, the Crusaders relied on a 20-point, eight-rebound game from Lilly Craig and 10 points apiece from Chloe Larson and Avery Durdan to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals to play top-seeded Seneca.
Boys basketball
Fieldcrest 55, El Paso-Gridley 42: In the McLean County/HOIC Tournament in Bloomington, the Knights led throughout, including by 14 points at the half, to win their second tourney game.
Ed Lorton scored 20 points and Coonor Reichman 11 to lead Fieldcrest, the fifth seed now set to play top-seeded Lexington in Friday’s 6:30 p.m semifinal at Shirk Centre.