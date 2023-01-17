Streator student receives La Salle County Bar Association scholarship

Abby Bedecker, of Streator, was the recipient of one of the La Salle County Bar Association 2022 scholarships.

She is attending Coastal Caroline University in the pre-law program with the goal of obtaining a law degree. Her aspirations are to work at a family law firm and eventually open her own law firm. She hopes someday to become a judge.

Bedecker graduated from Streator High School last May and ranked second in her class. She ranked highly in physics testing and math. She also was active in athletics playing volleyball and bowling. She was an Illinois State Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society and Key Club. She is a first-generation college student in her family.

Bedecker has been active in her Streator community helping at the YMCA After School Programs, Plutofest, Light Up Streator and Salvation Army. She is the daughter of Amy and Jerry Bedecker, of Streator.