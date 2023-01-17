Police blotter: January 17, 2023

Latisha A. Rhodes, 51, of La Salle, was picked u on a La Salle County warrant charging her with domestic battery at 1:50 p.m. Saturday at the La Salle Police Department, La Salle police said.
Dorian Redmond, 32, of Ottawa, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of meth Sunday at State and East Van Buren streets, Ottawa police said.
Hank Nickel, 39, of rural Mendota, was charged with DUI, improper lane use and suspended registration for non-insurance Sunday at Lincoln Place and La Salle Street, Ottawa police said.
Austin Lopez, 28, of Streator, was charged with failure to reduce speed/accident, operating uninsured motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle/suspended registration at 6:04 p.m. Friday on North 17th Road, ¼ mile east of East 18th Road in Otter Creek Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
James Ewing, 22, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, no insurance, failure to report an accident to police authority and leaving the scene of accident following a single-vehicle crash at 2:03 a.m. Sunday on North 27th Road, 3½ miles east of Route 178 in Utica Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.