Ottawa Chamber of Commerce settles into new home at IVCC’s Ottawa campus

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry is settling into a new home, now located in a smaller office space inside Illinois Valley Community College’s Ottawa Center at 321 W. Main St.

Executive Director Jeff Hettrick said this is part of the long-term goal to get the chamber office onto the first floor of a building, where it’ll be more convenient for visitors.

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry leaves behind its fourth floor office inside the First Federal Bank building. It began its move Monday morning and Hettrick said setup still is ongoing.

“We’re right across the street from where the new YMCA is going and we’re excited to be in downtown Ottawa,” Hettrick said. “We’re planning on everything staying the same. We’ll have the same email and hopefully ... we’ll have the same phone number.”

Hettrick said the chamber is planning a Grand Opening Business Before Hours from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, to give visitors the tour of the new, smaller office.

“We love the new location and everything about working with IVCC,” Hettrick said. “Maybe in the future we could work with them and have a student work as an intern, or we could further partner on a number of things.”

Meanwhile, Hettrick is completing the tasks that come with a move: Organizing and re-organizing as objects make the transfer from the old office to the new one.