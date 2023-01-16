Team Francisco aims to pay it forward, raise money for Penguin Plunge in Ottawa

Tara Francisco and her family have participated in the Penguin Plunge ever since it began in Ottawa, and they regularly appear as the top fundraisers for Make-A-Wish Illinois.

Francisco said it all started after her niece was granted a wish in 2012. Make-A-Wish became an organization important to her late husband, Colbee. This year and years prior, Team Francisco organizes in his memory.

“Our family wanted to continue working on something he loved to do even now that he’s passed away,” Francisco said.

Given the new location of the Penguin Plunge at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd in Ottawa, Francisco gets the honor of testing the new jump location.

“We’re going to run in this year because the very first year Colbee did the Polar Plunge in Chicago, he ran into Lake Michigan,” Francisco said. “So I thought this year since it’s a new year and we’re back in person, that’s the way we’re going to do it.”

That doesn’t stop Francisco from jumping, though: She volunteered to test the new jump location, so days before the plunge she gets to take one all by herself.

“I’m excited that we’re actually back and we get to do it this year,” Francisco said. “Last year we had virtual, which was great and we did our own thing but these kids go through so much. We can all handle a little jump in the water, and I’m excited for that.”

This year, the gym Francisco belongs to is hosting a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan 22. CrossFit 350, at 713 W. Joliet St. is seeking $20 donations in exchange for six minutes of ride time on an Assault bike with three people per team. The team that burns the most calories wins.

“It’s just another thing we can do to help,” Francisco said. ‘These kids and these families go through so much.”

Francisco said she’s hoping for a little bit of snow when Penguin Plunge arrives on Jan. 28.

“I would love for it to be snowing,” Francisco said. “For what these families and kids go through, I could care less. I would love for it to snow.”

Anyone can form a team or donate to the Penguin Plunge by going to site.wish.org/penguinplunge23. For information on becoming a sponsor or aiding on the committee, contact communityevents@illinois.wish.org.

Make-A-Wish is also looking for volunteer wish granters to help children in need receive their wish, as there is a high need. Anyone interested can get more information by going to illinois.wish.org and selecting “Ways to Help Us” from the drop down bar at the top of the page.