Police blotter: January 16, 2023

Jimmie R. Weekley, 33, of La Salle, was arrested 1:08 a.m. Sunday on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant as he faces a charge of DUI, Mendota police said. Weekley was taken to the LaSalle County Jail.
Fausto Fuentes Ceron, 44, of Streator, was cited Sunday on the 2500 block of First Avenue on complaints of no valid license, no insurance and disobeying a traffic signal, Ottawa police said.
Calvin J. Williams, 29, of Ottawa, was cited Sunday at Third and Grover avenues on complaints of driving while license suspended and no insurance, Ottawa police said.
Robert Galvan, 39, of Aurora, was arrested Saturday on the 1500 block of Columbus Street on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant as he faces a resisting a peace officer charge, Ottawa police said. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Riley R. Oppenlander, 20, of Ottawa, was arrested Saturday at Jackson and Columbus streets on a warrant charging him with aggravated DUI and three failure to appear warrants as he faces a charge of DUI, a charge of consumption and a charge of resisting, Ottawa police said. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Nicholas J. Phillips, 23, of Ottawa, was cited Saturday on the 100 block of East Center Street on a complaint of driving while license revoked, Ottawa police said.
Bianca J. Bianco, 36, of Ottawa, was arrested Friday on the 900 block of Paul Street on a Will County failure to appear warrant as she faces a leaving the scene charge, Ottawa police said. She was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Robert J. Marshall, 20, of Ottawa, was arrested Friday on the 1200 block of West Main Street on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant as he faces a driving while license suspended charge, Ottawa police said. He was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.