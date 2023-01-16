La Salle County harvest report: Farmers ‘thankful for another bountiful harvest year’

The harvest report from La Salle County farmers, is published annually. The following report covers the 2022 growing season and is provided with assistance from the La Salle County Farm Bureau.

David Hall, Serena: We are thankful for another bountiful harvest this year. Wrapping up 2022 season, we harvested average to above average corn and soybeans. Besides harvest, cover crop seeding, winter wheat planting, tile installation, tillage and nitrogen fertilizer application were area field activities performed before the ground froze.

And then on to planning for 2023, which involves deciding what acres will be planted to what crop, what seed varieties and traits to select for those acres, what herbicides to purchase and apply, what crop insurance products to purchase, etc., etc.

Recent rains have brought the Mississippi River back up to normal levels, which hindered barge shipping through most of harvest. This not only affects how much grain we can send south, but how much fertilizer can be shipped north.

Weather forecasters say the current La Nina will end in the next couple months. That will change our spring and summer weather patterns a bit from what occurred over the last two years. How much? I’ll let you know next year.

David Myer, Marseilles: As I reflect back on our 2022 crop in our wrap up from last year, I remember saying each week in June and July that we were living on the edge in my area just getting 1/4-1/2 inch showers every seven to eight days that just kept us in survival mode then beneficial rains came and made a crop we thought was not possible last year. We are very thankful for the blessings we received with very good yields and good prices though input costs are increasing as we all know. Recently we have received numerous rain events that have been able to help recharge our soils and slowly replenish our rivers and streams, but more is needed. For those of us who have been watching the used farm machinery market prices and supply, those are both showing demand is high. Farmland prices are higher than a year ago and we hear most land is being purchased by producers not outside investors. Thanks to The Times/NewsTribune and La Salle County Farm Bureau staff who help get these reports to the readers, and we pray that we see another good year in 2023.

Bill Gray, Tonica/Lostant: Another year is over and another crop has been harvested.

Harvest this year started late September, which was a little behind average. Instead of starting with soybeans though, we started with corn as some of it was ready. Once we got going on soybean harvest though, it went very smooth. For the most part our harvest went very good with only a couple minor breakdowns and just a couple rain delays. We were able to complete harvest in one month’s time.

Soybean yields were pretty good in all my fields with an above average yield. Corn yields were also above average despite some of it being planted a little later than I would’ve liked.

Quite a bit of fall fertilizer, ag lime and anhydrous ammonia got applied after harvest and quite a bit of tillage work was completed.

We were able to put some venison in the freezer this hunting season and will enjoy it for the next few months. We’ve also started working on the local coyote population and have been able to do some nuisance beaver trapping with pretty good success.

Hope everyone had a great holiday season and has a safe and healthy 2023.

Ken Bernard, Grand Ridge: The wrap up crop report is a great one! It started off a little slow with the corn not drying down and the soybean stems were tough and green that made combining slow. The weather was very good, which helped in the process of drying down everything. The yields were very, very good! The soybeans in a lot of places were better on the poorer ground than some of the better ground. Then when we got the beans all done and got into the corn steady, the problem was finding storage for the good crop. We did find storage for everything, but it was a challenge. The weather stayed dry so field work all got done with the fertilizer and NH3 getting applied. We can still use moisture for next year’s crop. The rain we received before the ground froze was welcome, but more would be nice. Right now, we are preparing our books for tax time and other jobs we put off through the fall. Next, we will start preparing equipment for the spring planting season. Hope everyone had a nice and safe holiday season! Looking forward to the 2023 crop year.

Geoffrey Janssen, Rutland: Harvesting in the southern part of the county went very well.

Yields were exceptional for both corn and soybeans, weather allowed for a very timely harvest, very little delays. Fall tillage was completed. Anhydrous ammonia was applied.

Ken Beck, Mendota: It was a very good fall in the northwestern part of the county. Everything came out pretty fast and easy and the weather cooperated. A lot of fall work got done and overall yields were good, in some cases very good. Prices were good so everybody was happy until they got their fertilizer bill.