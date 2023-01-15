The Times Athlete of the Week: Somonauk-Leland’s Haley McCoy also known as ‘Hammer,’ ‘Hales’ and ‘Little Bit’

Gathering 331 of 1,042 votes cast in a race that saw all four nominees collect over 200 votes, Somonauk-Leland girls basketball’s Haley McCoy is The Times Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Northern Insurance Group, LTD; Jim Boes Services; and Christian Reynolds American Family Insurance.
Also on the ballot were runner-up Grace Carroll (Ottawa girls basketball), Camden Figgins (Serena boys basketball) and Nick Pollett (Streator wrestling).
McCoy has been on fire lately, and as a result so have the Bobcats, making the title game of the Amboy Holiday Tournament (McCoy all-tournament) and following that up with a win over Earlville (McCoy 18 points) and close loss to Plano (McCoy 11 points).
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
I could go on and on about nicknames, but a few of my favorites are Hammer, my basketball nickname, Hales, from two of my close friends, and Little Bit, which is a name my Nana has called me since I was little.
The team seems to have been playing its best basketball of late, including making the championship game in Amboy. What have been a few of the keys to the turnaround, both for you individually and the team?
I believe the reason for this turnaround is because as a team we have a goal of finishing above .500 in the second half of the season and winning the Little Ten Conference. These two goals have driven us to working as hard as we can and racking up some wins. My individual goal not only is to push myself and my teammates to work hard, but to also remember to have fun, because sports aren’t just about competition, it’s also supposed to be fun.
How old were you when you started playing basketball, and who first taught you the game?
I have always played basketball in my driveway with my family, but my dad taught me the basic skills and introduced my love for the game. I joined a winter league when I was in fourth grade and have been playing ever since.
What is your best memory made on a basketball court so far?
When my teammate Morgan Potter tripped and fell during starting lineups at Pack the Place our sophomore year.
What is your favorite dessert?
Mug cakes
What three movies would you say you’ve seen more than any others?
The three movies I have seen more than others are “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Grown Ups” and “Pitch Perfect.”
How do you see your role on the team this winter?
As one of the captains on the team, I feel it is to encourage others, give my support and guide the underclassmen.
Do you have any college plans yet? If so, do they involve sports?
I don’t exactly know my plan for college yet, but I do know I want to play a sport, preferably softball.