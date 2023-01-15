The Times Area Roundup: Seneca wrestling places second at Reed-Custer Comet Classic

At the Reed-Custer Comet Classic in Braidwood on Saturday, the Seneca wrestling team scored 170 points to finish runner-up to only Class 3A Bradley-Bourbonnais (219).
Sandwich (128) placed ninth and Ottawa (100) 10th at the event.
Seneca’s Nate Othon captured the championship at 145 pounds, while Asher Hamby placed second at 160. Ethan Othon (113) and Chris Peura (195) earned third-place finishes, Collin Wright (170) a fourth, and Nick Grant (132) a fifth for the Fighting Irish.
“There were 23 schools represented from all three classes, with several ranked teams including four schools ranked ahead of us that we defeated this weekend,” Seneca coach Todd Yegge said. “We wrestled very well as a team, and we are extremely proud of our performance in this tough tournament. Everyone contributed to this second-place trophy.”
Streator’s Nick Pollet wins title at Kewanee Invite
Streator 106-pound junior Nick Pollet captured his third tournament championship in a row with Saturday’s first-place mark at the Kewanee Invite.
Aydan Radke earned third place at 220, Jesus Martinez fifth at 120 and Isabel Gwaltney — the only girl competing in the finals — sixth at 113 for the Bulldogs.
Boys basketball
Serena 64, Hall 44: At Serena, the Huskers led 18-12 after one quarter, 30-19 at halftime and 43-31 heading to the fourth in topping the Red Devils on Hall of Fame night.
Richie Armour led Serena (16-5) with 20 points, while Camden Figgins added 15, and Braxton Hart 12 points and eight rebounds.
Fieldcrest 62, Dee-Mack 31: In the opening round of the McLean County/HOIC Tournament at El Paso, the No. 5-seeded Knights led 28-18 at halftime before doubling up the No. 12 seed Chiefs with a 20-6 third-quarter advantage.
Landon Modro and Connor Reichman each had 20 points for Fieldcrest.
The Knights (13-6) now play rival and No. 4-seeded El Paso-Gridley at 8 p.m. on Monday in the quarterfinals at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center.
Providence Catholic 48, Sandwich 27: At New Lenox, the Indians dropped to 12-10 on the season with the loss to the Celtics.
Girls basketball
Ottawa 48, Morris 20: At Morris, the Pirates rolled to the road Interstate 8 Conference win.
JV/sophomore boys basketball
Ottawa 35, Mendota 22: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, the Corsairs (15-3) shut out Mendota in the third quarter to take command. Tristan Finley led Ottawa with 11 points, while Weston Averkamp and Kyler Araujo each added seven points and Aric Threadgill six. For Mendota, Cameron Kelly and Aden Tillman each netted five points.