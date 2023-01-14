The Times Area Roundup: Serena boys roll to LTC triumph over host LaMoille

At LaMoille, the visiting Serena Huskers put in a dominating effort, leading by 18 after one quarter on their way to a 74-35 Little Ten Conference victory Friday.
Carson Baker scored 17 points, Hunter Staton tallied 16, and Bradley Armour scored eight to pace the victorious Huskers.
Hinckley-Big Rock 69, Earlville 45: At Hinckley, the Red Raiders (10-8, 3-2 Little Ten) suffered the conference road defeat.
Griffin Cook scored 16 points, and Garett Cook was close behind with 14 for Earlville.
Somonauk 69, Indian Creek 51: At Shabbona, the Bobcats picked up the road LTC victory over the Timberwolves.
Carson Bahrey and Coleton Eade each popped in 23 points for Somonauk (7-13, 4-2), while Silas Johnson added nine.
Kaneland 62, Sandwich 53: At Sandwich, the host Indians (12-9, 5-3) were dealt the Interstate 8 Conference loss.
Sandwich trailed by only five points entering the final quarter.
Fieldcrest 57, El Paso-Gridley 37: At Minonk, the host Knights (12-6, 2-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) secured the league win over the rival Titans.
Connor Reichman popped in 21 points to spearhead the Fieldcrest attack, backed by nine from Brady Ruestman and eight courtesy of Landon Modro.
Girls basketball
Sycamore 39, Sandwich 8: At Sycamore, the Indians struggled to score in the I-8 road loss to the first place Spartans.
JV/sophomore boys basketball
Seneca 42, Marquette 40: At Seneca, Brady Sheedy banked in a 15-footer at the buzzer to give the Irish the win. He finished with 12 points, and Grant Siegel scored 11 in the victory.
Alec Novotney popped in 18 points for the Crusaders.
Ottawa 41, Plano 37: At Reaper Gym, the Corsairs scored the triumph paced by 13 points from Evan Snook, nine from Aric Threadgill and a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double courtesy of Kyler Araujo.