Reddick Library in Ottawa to host soup making class Jan. 19

Winter is perfect for making soup and Reddick Library in Ottawa will be offering a soup class for adults.

Soup enthusiast Natalie Martin will teach this class 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, on making soups using the stovetop, a slow cooker, and a pressure cooker. Recipes will be provided.

The following events also are scheduled the week of Jan. 16 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

11 a.m. to noon Monday, Jan. 16: Grossology: Human Body Edition, third through sixth grades. Our bodies are fascinating. Participants will make “realistic” fake wounds, learn how to catch burps, and complete other disgusting experiments.

1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16: Mystery Monday Book Club: “Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney, adults. New members are always welcome to join this librarian-led book club. Copies of the book will be available for check out. In the book, self-confessed workaholic and screenwriter Adam Wright has lived with face blindness his whole life. He cannot recognize friends, family, or even his wife Amelia. When Adam and Amelia win a weekend away to Scotland, it could be just what their marriage needs or the trip that will end it. They didn’t, however, randomly win this trip. One of them is lying, and someone doesn’t want them to live happily ever after.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6 years.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18: Shake, Rattle, Read! A musical story time for children ages 9 to 36 months.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18: Crafter’s Corner, third through sixth grades. Participants will use recycled materials to craft a snowman decoration, and then they’ll play some fun winter-themed games.

5:15 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18: Teen Crafter’s Corner, seventh through 12th grades. Participants will use recycled materials to craft a snowman decoration, and then they’ll play some fun winter-themed games.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19: Snow Much Fun, kindergarten through second grade. Join the library for an afternoon of fun winter STEM activities (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.