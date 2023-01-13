The Times Area Roundup: Seneca’s Kennedy Hartwig surpasses 1,000 career points in Fighting Irish victory

With a free-throw line jumper to start the second quarter on Thursday night in Seneca’s Tri-County Conference game against visiting Henry-Senachwine/Lowpoint-Washburn, Fighting Irish senior guard Kennedy Hartwig scored her 1,000th career point to help her team to a 49-24 victory over the Mallards.
Hartwig finished with a game-high 22 points as Seneca (16-7, 8-1) led 22-8 after the opening quarter. Lainie Olson added seven points and Alyssa Zellers chipped in six points.
“I’m unbelievably happy for Kennedy ... a well-deserved milestone that not many girls basketball players get to even think about,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “On a game note, we were much more active in the post than we were the other night against Putnam County. We took a day to go through a few things and Olson led the charge down low for us with great ball movement and drive.
“We have a big week coming up in our conference tournament, but I think we’re ready for the challenge.”
Peotone 66, Streator 23: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs trailed 20-6 after one quarter and 36-12 at halftime in an Illinois Central Eight Conference loss to the Blue Devils.
Cailey Gwaltney hit four 3-pointers and finished with a team-best 12 points for Streator.
Marquette Academy 48, Midland 26: At Bader Gymnasium, the host Crusaders topped the Timberwolves in the Tri-County Conference matchup.
Marquette was led by a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double by Lilly Craig. Chloe Larson posted eight points and a trio of steals.
Earlville 40, Hiawatha 24: At Earlville, the Red Raiders earned the Little Ten Conference win over the Hawks to improve to 8-12 overall on the season.
Nevaeh Sansone poured in 27 points, to go along with 11 rebounds and six steals for Earlville. Madyson Olson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Somonauk 46: At Hinckley, the Bobcats fell just short in the LTC loss to the Royals.
Somonauk was paced by Haley McCoy (16 points, four assists), Josie Rader (14 points, seven rebounds, four assists) and Katelyn Curtis (11 points, five steals).
“The girls gave another great effort tonight but unfortunately we did not have an answer for H-BR’s size in the post which resulted in too many offensive rebound baskets for them,” Somonauk coach Jason Zaleski said. “I know the team is disappointed with the outcome, but they should be proud with the effort on the floor and execution of the game plan.”
Fieldcrest 69, El Paso-Gridley 38: At Minonk, the Knights extended a 28-7 first-quarter lead to 52-22 at halftime of the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph over the rival Titans.
Haley Carver sank seven 3-pointers in the opening half and finished with a game-high 23 points for Fieldcrest (18-2, 8-1). Macy Gochanour also swished four triples and finished with 12 points, while Ashlyn May added 11 points and Aliah Celis eight.
BOYS BOWLING
Streator 2,892, Ottawa 2,699: At the Streator Elks, the Pirates fell the host Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Ottawa was led by Nelson Brandt with a 552 series and a high game of 209. Evan Spencer added a 530 series and a high game of 206.
WRESTLING
Streator 42, Wilmington 33; Herscher 39, Streator 23: At Coal City, the Bulldogs (4-10, 2-4) topped the Wildcats nut fell to the Tigers in Illinois Central Eight Conference duals.
Alex Lopez (182 pounds, injury default), Jaylen Richardson (138, pinfall in :35), Steven Goplin (160, pinfall in 2:15) and Aydan Radke (220, pinfall in 3:30) all earned contested victories for Streator.
SOPHOMORE/JV BOYS BASKETBALL
Streator 42, Reed-Custer 39: At Braidwood, the Bulldogs led by 21 at halftime but trailed by one with two seconds remaining when Nolan Ketcham banked in a long 3-pointer for the victory.
Isaiah Weibel (16 points), Ketcham (nine) and Nolan Lukach (eight) led Streator.