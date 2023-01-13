Police blotter: January 13, 2023

Keagan C. Cook, 24, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Wednesday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Richard O. Mercado, 42, homeless, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for violation of the sex offender registry Wednesday at 301 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa police said.
Rorica D. Rucker, 28, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Friday in her residence, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.