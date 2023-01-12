The Times Area Roundup: Streator boys bowling rolls past Ottawa; Seneca matmen score pair of dual triumphs

At the Streator Elks, the host Streator Bowlin’ Bulldogs topped the visiting Ottawa Pirates 2,892-2,699 in boys bowling action.
Anthony Dominic’s 667 series (227, 253 high games) and Brady Grabowski’s 635 (199, 224, 212) led Streator, with Jaxin Goodrich’s 424 series next.
Boys wrestling
Seneca 71, Manteno 9; Seneca 65, St. Bede 12: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (17-10) picked up a pair of convincing wins.
Scoring two victories on the day were Wyatt Coop at 106 pounds (two forfeits), Ethan Othon at 113 (17-2 tech. fall, forfeit), Tommy Milton at 120/126 (1:57 fall, 10-4 decision), Nate Sprinkel at 126/120 (two forfeits), Nick Grant at 132 (forfeit, 3:16 fall), Nate Othon at 145 (1:28 fall, 10-1 major decision), Gunner Varland at 152 (1:51 fall, 3:16 fall), Collin Wright at 170 (2:23 fall, 20-5 tech. fall), Chris Peura at 195 (forfeit, 3:49 fall) and Sullivan Feldt at 220 (two forfeits).
Boys basketball
Newark 57, Plano 43: At Newark, the host Norsemen scored the victory led by a 19-point, nine-rebound night from Zach Carlson. Joe Martin pitched in nine points and Jake Kruser eight for Newark.