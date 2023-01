Milton Pope School announced its December 2022 students of the month. They are (front row) second grade Madison Zolo; kindergarten, Jared Ashton; fifth grade Louisa Jeppson; first grade, Lucas Crisman; fourth grade Lorna Reese, (back row) sixth grade Jack Oslanzi, eighth grade Madilyn Hedge, seventh grade Jaxon Neu and third grade Adalyn Morek. (Photo provided by Michele Armstrong)