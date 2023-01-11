The Times Area Roundup: Seneca earns tough road win at Coal City

Paxton Giertz led the Seneca boys basketball team with 20 points Tuesday in a hard-fought 56-43 win over host Coal City.
The Fighting Irish trailed 14-13 after the opening quarter and 25-23 at halftime before outscoring the Coalers 14-8 in the third quarter.
Lane Provance added 14 points, and Calvin Maierhofer chipped in 11.
“Coal City came out and really took it to us from the middle of the first quarter on,” Seneca coach Russ Witte said. “Our kids showed some resilience getting the lead back and building it to seven points late in the fourth. We have to do a better job getting stops late in the game, but we did do a great job hitting free throws (6 of 6 in the fourth) down the stretch.
Serena 80, Leland 26: At Serena, the Huskers improved to 14-5 overall and stayed perfect (5-0) in the Little Ten Conference with the win.
Jimmy Faltz paced Serena with 12 points, followed by Hunter Staton (11 points, seven rebounds), Carson Baker (10 points), Hudson Stafford (nine points), and Braxton Hart (eight points, nine rebounds).
Somonauk 65, LaMoille 36: At Somonauk, the Bobcats picked up the LTC triumph over the visiting Lions.
Coleton Eade (10 rebounds) and Tyler Wilkinson each netted 16 points for Somonauk, while Silas Johnson added 14 points.
Princeton 60, Sandwich 44: At Princeton, the Indians fell to the Tigers.
Chance Lange led Sandwich with 13 points with Evan Gottleib adding 11.
“I thought we played solid defense for the most part and held a very good offensive team to kind of get out of their rhythm,” Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan said. “I thought they did a good job taking us out of our offense, and we couldn’t get anything going. We had some good looks and missed a couple easy ones, but I thought their size really made a difference in that, and that is something we will work on. I was happy with our effort, but we have to learn how to finish plays.”
Tri-Valley 71, Flanagan-Cornell 58: At Flanagan, the Falcons fell behind 21-10 after the first quarter in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.
Kesler Collins exploded for a game-best 30 points for F-C, with Connor Reed adding 15 and Seth Jones 10.
Fieldcrest 67, Roanoke-Benson 46: At Minonk, the Knights earned the solid win over the Rockets.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Earlville 50, Streator 38: At Earlville, the Red Raiders led 15-4 after one quarter and 25-13 at halftime in improving to 7-12 on the season.
Madyson Olson scored 28 points for Earlville to go along with five rebounds, five assists and six steals. Nevaeh Sansone added 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and eight steals.
Ellie Isermann and Charlee Bourell each scored 12 points to lead Streator (3-18). Cailey Gwaltney added six points, and Ava Gwaltney had five points.
WRESTLING
Sandwich 39, Rock Falls 34; Dakota 39, Sandwich 24: At Rock Falls, the Indians defeated the Rockets but fell to the Indians.
Josh Lehman earned a pair of victories (pinfall, 3:51; pinfall, :49) at 152 pounds for Sandwich. Kai Kern at 138 (pinfall, 4:50), Sy Smith at 145 (9-4 decision), and Cesar Garcia at 195 (pinfall, 4:53) also recorded single bout wins.
BOYS BOWLING
Ottawa fifth, Nelson Brandt all-conference at I-8 Tournament: Ottawa placed fifth as a team at the I-8 Conference Tournament at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, while the Pirates’ Nelson Brandt earned all-conference honors after rolling a six-game series of 1,236, which included games of 200, 247 and 257. Evan Spencer added a 1,091 series for Ottawa with a high game of 209.