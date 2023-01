Rutland Grade School in rural Ottawa announced its honor roll for the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.

Fifth grade

Tyller Bell, Liviana Camacho-Maynard, Briley Reynolds

Sixth grade

Jeremy Graman, Tucker Johnson, Mitchell Macias, Brody Maynard, Gisell Valdez

Seventh grade

Lilly Bell, Marley McGuire

Eighth grade

Gage Henry, Gwen Jimenez