Police blotter: January 11, 2023

Michael Maggio, 50, of La Salle, was charged with DUI at 12:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of First Street, La Salle police said.
Nathan M. Hargrave, 36, of Ottawa, was picked up on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear (violation of an order of protection) Tuesday at Columbus Street and Etna Road, Ottawa police said.
Shane J. Godell, 46, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Monday in the 2700 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Kristy L. Swango, 51, of Marseilles, was charged with DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, no insurance and failure to signal Tuesday in the 200 block of East Joliet Street, Ottawa police said.
