Grand Ridge native named president, CEO of Stillman Bank

Grand Ridge native Thomas R. Hughes was named president and CEO of Stillman Bank.

In his new position, Hughes will be responsible for the overall strategic direction of the bank. He earned his degree in agribusiness from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and his MBA from Lewis University. He also is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin. He joined the bank in 1995 and has more than 35 years of banking experience.

“Congratulations to Tom on this well-deserved promotion,” said Martin C. Larson, Stillman Bank chairman, in a press release. “Over the last 28 years, his leadership skills and passion for banking have been obvious to all of us. We are very proud of Tom and all of his accomplishments and look forward to seeing his leadership take us to the next level.”

Hughes now resides in Stillman Valley with his wife Kathleen. They have three daughters and two granddaughters. For more information about Stillman Bank, contact 815-645-2266 or go to www.stillmanbank.com.