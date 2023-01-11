Gaetano’s Vault in Streator adds upstairs bar

Gaetano’s Vault, 200 E. Main St., Streator, has recently opened an upstairs bar at its restaurant.
The bar and bar-area dining is open Friday and Saturday nights, according to a Facebook post on the business’ page. Customers can order drinks and order off the dinner menu.
The post also said video gaming will be added.
