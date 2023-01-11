Free lunch to be served Jan. 14 in Streator

A free lunch is scheduled 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The meal will be provided by Men of Grace and served by them also. This month’s menu will be chili, crackers, salad and brownies for dessert. Dine-in and carryouts will be available. Meals are open to anyone.

The free lunch is in its 12th year and sponsored by the Hardscrabble Lions organization and the Park Church Deacons.

If any organization(s) would be interested in providing a meal and serving contact Kathleen Huey at 815-822-3750 for more information. There are a few months open to provide the meal and servers.