The Times Area Roundup: Putnam County clips Seneca girls in Tri-County showdown

At Seneca on Monday night, Putnam County handed host Seneca its first loss in the Tri-County Conference, outscoring the Irish 13-5 in the fourth quarter to post a 29-25 come-from-behind victory.
Kennedy Hartwig and Alyssa Zellers each netted 10 points for the Irish, who fall to 15-7 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
“We made too many mistakes early and missed a lot of easy ones,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “That kept PC in it and they capitalized. It’s hard to lose a game when you give up 29 points, but we’ll keep getting better.”
Lisle 52, Streator 32: At Lisle, Streator fell behind 21-4 after one quarter and dropped the Illinois Central Eight Conference match-up with the Lions.
Cailey Gwaltney led seven Bulldogs in the scoring column with 12 points, with Kiley Rhodes contributing nine points and Jade Williams four. Streator falls to 3-17 overall and 0-7 in the ICE
Somonauk 73, Indian Creek 16: At Somonauk, the Bobcats notched 22 assists on 28 field goals made to make easy work of the Timberwolves.
Haley McCoy poured in 26 points, Josie Rader added a triple-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and Katelyn Curtis chipped in 14 points, seven steals and five assists to key the Little Ten Conference win.
Hinckley-Big Rock 50, Earlville 21: At Hinckley, the Red Raiders took the Little Ten Conference meeting on the chin, despite eight points, eight steals and four assists from Madyson Olson. Nevaeh Sansone posted eight points and eight rebounds and Lexie Campbell five points for Earlville (6-12 overall).
Girls bowling
Mendota 2,475, Streator 2,180: At Mendota, the Bulldogs dropped the non-conference encounter. Lyla Gengler led the visitors with a 154 high game-411 series, while Madi Bedeker added a 168-405, Juliana Schultz 137-381, Lily Michael 146-380 and Haley Barrett 132-367.
Sophomore/JV boys basketball
Ottawa 40, Kaneland 38: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, Lucas Farabaugh tossed in 11 points to pace the Vikings, who outscored Kaneland 14-12 in the fourth quarter to net the win.
Sophomore JV girls basketball
Marquette 42, Dwight 14: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the Crusaders jumped out to a 13-2 lead after one quarter and coasted to the win behind a balanced attack. Keely Nelson popped in 10 points, Chloe Larson seven, Caleigh Rick and Morgan Nelson six each and Taylor Cuchara and Keeley Rick five apiece for the Cru.
Lisle 29, Streator 24: At Lisle, Ava Gwaltney popped in nine points, Maddie Wahl seven and Joey Puetz four, but the Bullpups fell.
JV/sophomore girls bowling
Streator 608, Mendota 608: At Mendota, Lisa Lopez rolled a 134-228 to pace the Bullpups.