President of OSF St. James in Pontiac announces retirement

Following his 36 years of hospital leadership, the last eight of which have been as president of OSF St. James – John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, Brad Solberg is retiring, effective March 31.

His focus during his tenure has been on the continual commitment to quality care for the communities OSF St. James serves, according to a press release from OSF.

Under Solberg’s leadership, OSF St. James was recognized numerous times for its work in healthcare and patient satisfaction. In 2019, OSF St. James was named one of the Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, and one of four hospitals in Illinois named to this list in 2019.

In 2018, OSF St. James was recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care. Blue Distinction hospitals meet requirements regarding evidence-based practices of care, programs to promote successful breastfeeding, overall patient satisfaction including a willingness to recommend the hospital to others and achievements in cost efficiency.

In 2017, OSF St. James received the Guardian of Excellence Award from Press Gainey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top performing healthcare organizations that have consistently achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in clinical quality.

Over the course of his tenure as president, patient safety and quality of care have been the highest priority at OSF St. James, which shows in high patient safety grades from the Leapfrog Group, according to an OSF press release.

“I’m proud of our leaders, our caregivers, and everyone else that works every day to bring quality care to our patients,” Hughes said. “I’m grateful to OSF Healthcare for the opportunity to serve. Pontiac has been a wonderful part of our lives.”

Hughes, and his wife Sara, look forward to discovering what the next phase of their lives will bring while spending more time with family.