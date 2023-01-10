Police blotter: January 10, 2023

Xavier A. Bennett, 24, of Streator, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (residential burglary) Monday at Gentleman Road and Third Avenue, Ottawa police said.
Trenton J. Schultheis, 22, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended Monday in the 2700 block of Columbus Street, Ottawa police said.
Nicholas A. Battle, 32, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended at 11:36 p.m. Monday at Fourth and Fulton streets, Peru police said.
Kevin Chester, 32, of Peru, was charged with driving while revoked, no insurance and expired registration at 10:29 pm Monday at Fifth and Walnut streets, Peru police said.
Austin Hilmes, 24, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended at 6:58 p.m. Monday at Midtown and Plank roads, Peru police said.
Rigoberto Rea Hernandez, 30, of Ottawa, was charged with no valid driver’s license, following too closely, improper lane usage and no insurance following a crash at 9:40 p.m. Sunday U.S. 6 and Terminal Road, Peru police said.
Justice Boone, 26, of Granville, was charged with driving while suspended at 10:19 a.m. Saturday on Route 251 and 38th Street, Peru police said.
Haley J. Wollack, 22, of Peru, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (criminal trespass to state-supported property) at 5:18 p.m. Friday in her residence, Peru police said.
Jeanne K. O’Connor, 54, of Peru, was charged with criminal trespass to real property at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday at Hy-Vee, Peru police said.
Evelyn Laurrabaquio, 19, of Peru, was charged with failure to give aid or information after striking an unattended vehicle at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at Fourth and Cross streets, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Jenna L. Foltynewicz, 20, of La Salle, was charged with two counts of battery and one count of criminal damage to property at 11:07 p.m. Jan. 1 at Walgreens, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday..
Lori A. Zens, 59, of Peru, was charged with domestic battery at 11:42 a.m. Dec. 31 in the parking lot at Peru Market Place, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Christopher A. Baker, 36, of rural Utica, was charged with DUI at 12:06 a.m. Dec. 31 at Chartres Street and Raccuglia Drive, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Cody J. Crouch, 18, of La Salle, was charged with retail theft and illegal possession alcohol by minor at 9:46 p.m. Dec. 30 at Walmart, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Ezilton L. White, 41, of Peru, was charged with driving while suspended at 8:31 p.m. Dec. 30 at Fourth and Grant streets, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Willie A. Gibbs, 30, of Jefferson City, Missouri, was charged with retail theft at 2:54 p.m. Dec. 30 at Walmart, Peru police said in a report issued Tuesday.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.