2 arrested in Streator after brief foot chase

A 28-year-old Peru man was arrested Monday in Streator by members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and is being held in La Salle County Jail on $1.023 million bond.
Michael M. McKinnie was wanted on a La Salle County warrant charging him with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court on drug charges and failure to appear in court on fleeing/eluding police, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Mckinnie was caught after a brief foot chase in the 1000 block of East Bridge Street in Streator.
Later Monday, members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Spencer, 27, just east of Streator on Route 18 after a brief pursuit. Spencer was wanted on an armed robbery charge stemming from an incident in July 2022.
Additionally, Isaac Johnson, 31, of Streator, was arrested on charges of felony obstructing justice, fleeing/eluding police and speeding 35 mph or more over the limit. Johnson is being held with no bond pending a court hearing Tuesday morning.
All three suspects were taken to the La Salle County Jail. The US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force members from the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Illinois State Police, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Streator Police Department.