Police blotter: January 9, 2023

Madilyn R. Gorges, 24, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while revoked and picked up on a warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) Friday in the 100 block of Prairie Street, Ottawa police said.
Patrick D. Dunn, 56, of Ottawa, was charged with domestic battery Sunday in his residence, Ottawa police said.
Maurice Bryant, 44, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Sunday in the 100 block of Dayton Road, Ottawa police said.
Irwin Ayers, 47, of Ottawa, was charged with DUI and reckless driving Saturday at West Norris and Boyce Memorial drives, Ottawa police said.
Gregory Givan, 34, of Ottawa, was charged with criminal trespass to a residence Monday in the 900 block of Paul Street, Ottawa police said.
Kurtis Kelchner, 33, of Cherry, was charged with DUI, driving while revoked, fleeing and eluding and obstructing justice Sunday in the 900 block of East Main Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.