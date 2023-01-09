Ottawa houses, car hit with gunfire

Ottawa police seek help identifying whoever fired gunshots late Friday in the 300 block of Canal Street and early Saturday in the 200 block of Buchanan Street. Several houses and vehicles were hit but there were no injuries.

In a Monday press release, Ottawa police said officers were dispatched at 10:05 p.m. Friday to East Superior Street and Guion streets following a report of gunshots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers canvassed the area and found bullet holes in two houses and vehicle. It was determined the suspect or suspects had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Evidence was collected from the scene.

While processing the crime scene on Canal Street, police received a second report regarding gunshots at 1:33 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Buchanan Street. Officers discovered a house and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire in that block, as well.

It was determined the suspect(s) had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement. Evidence was collected from this scene as well.

“At this time, the incidents appear to be contained to the specific areas of town they occurred in,” police said in the press release. “Several persons of interest have been developed and at this time no immediate threat to the public exists.

“The incidents appear to be related to one another and no injuries have been reported at this time. This is an active investigation by Ottawa Police Department and the public is encouraged to provide any information to the Detective Division at 815-433-2131.”