Last weekend to visit Reddick Mansion in Ottawa in its Christmas decor

The public has one more weekend to visit the Reddick Mansion in Ottawa in its Christmas glory.

Tours will be offered 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.

“A group of 11 volunteers spent 315 hours decorating the mansion, and she is truly stunning this year,” said Reddick Mansion Association President Lorraine McCallister.

After being closed the last two weeks in January to reset the rooms, the mansion then will be on its winter tour schedule with tours given at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday only. This schedule will be in effect through February.

For information, visitors should call 815-433-6100. The Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St., is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and has rental space available for special events.