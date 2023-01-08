The Times Area Roundup: Seneca boys suffer 1st loss of the season at Clinton Shootout

At the Clinton Shootout on Saturday, the Seneca boys basketball team led Peoria Christian 28-25 at halftime, 37-31 after three quarters and 48-43 with 2 minutes and 30 seconds remaining.
However, the Chargers closed out the contest on an 11-0 run to earn a 54-48 win and hand the Fighting Irish (15-1) their first loss of the season.
Paxton Giertz netted 24 points for Seneca, while Lane Provance posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Serena 56, Woodland 38: At Serena on Al Stegman Court, the Huskers held a 26-21 lead at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 15-5 in the third quarter.
Senior guard Camden Figgins led Serena (13-5) with a game-high 20 points (5 of 6 from beyond the arc), including his 1,000th-career point. Richie Armour had 10 points, Hunter Staton nine points and four rebounds, Braxton Hart seven points and Tanner Faivre five assists.
Woodland (4-13) was paced by 11 points from Connor Dodge, 10 from Tucker Hill, and six points and five rebounds from Nick Plesko.
Tri-City 68, Flanagan-Cornell 67: At the Taylorville Shootout, the Falcons came up short against the Tornadoes.
Plano 66 Somonauk 49: At Somonauk, the Bobcats dropped the decision to the visiting Reapers on “Pack the Place Night.”
Colton Eade had 19 points for Somonauk, while Carson Bahrey added 13.
On Friday, the Bobcats fell on the road, 77-59, to Little Ten Conference foe Hinckley-Big Rock. Eade scored 20 points, while Tyler Wilkinson added 17.
Sandwich 68, Rochelle 65: On Friday in Rochelle, the Indians picked up the Interstate 8 Conference triumph over the Hubs.
Sandwich (12-7, 5-2) was led by Chance Lange (18 points), Austin Marks (14 points, seven rebounds), and Owen Sheley (12 points, six rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ottawa 59, Kaneland 48: At Maple Park, the Pirates led 24-22 at halftime before outscoring the host Knights 39-26 in the second half to take the I-8 matchup.
Plano 46, Somonauk 41: At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell to the visiting Reapers on “Pack the Place Night.”
Somonauk was paced by 16 points, four assists and six steals from Josie Rader. Haley McCoy added 11 points and four steals, and Katelyn Curtis and Brynn Pennington six points each.
Sandwich 34, Morris 31: At Morris, the Indians slipped past the hosts for the I8 victory.
WRESTLING
Ottawa’s Ivan Munoz finishes runner-up at Princeton
Ottawa junior Ivan Munoz finished second at 106 pounds at the Lyle King Princeton Invitational. He dropped a 6-4 championship bout decision in overtime to Dean Wainwright, an undefeated (25-0) freshman from Riverdale.
“I kind of had a finger-four lock. That gave me a point already, so I don’t know. I do like that it went into overtime. That was a tough match,” Munoz said.
Also for the Pirates, Charles Medrow placed seventh at 220 and Wyatt Reding finished eighth at 160
Coal City was the team champion with 245.5 points with Dakota second at 188, while Ottawa was 14th (78).
BOYS BOWLING
DeKalb 3,158, Ottawa 2,843: At Dettore’s Town Lanes, the Pirates dropped the match to the Barbs
Nelson Brandt led Ottawa with a 572 series and a high game of 209, while Connor Vedder added a 501 series.
GIRLS BOWLING
Streator competes at Plainfield South Invite
The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Joliet Town & Country Lanes for the Plainfield South Invite and rolled a team total of 3,610.
Madi Bedeker shot “Her best series this year,” according to SHS coach Nancy Longnecker with a 961 six-game series and a high game of 192. Following Bedeker for Streator were Juliana Schultz (769, 146), Lily Michael (751, 176), Jada Wood (636, 126), and Jenna Onasch (492, 107).
JV/SOPHOMORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kaneland 34, Ottawa 31: At Maple Park, Ottawa dropped the I8 contest to the Knights.