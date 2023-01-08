Police blotter: January 8, 2023

Jakai J. Perry, 19, of Mendota, was arrested 9:55 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Monroe Street on a complaint of no valid driver’s license, Mendota police said.
Quinton Perry, 31, of Millington, was cited 9:11 p.m. Jan. 2 on a complaint of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries on U.S. 34, a half mile east of East 14th Road in Earl Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Perry was driving west on U.S. 34 when a deer ran onto the roadway. He was unable to avoid the deer, striking it with the front passenger side of his vehicle. His vehicle then entered the south ditch, struck a wired fence and came to a stop in a field.
Austin Craig, 24, of Ottawa, was cited 5:41 a.m. Friday following a single-vehicle crash with no injuries at North 2653rd Road near East 2219th Road in Fall River Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Craig was driving northwest on North 2653rd Road when he lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway. His vehicle entered the south ditch and struck the embankment causing damage.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.