The Times Area Roundup: Earlville handles Amboy; Seneca moves to 15-0

At Earlville on Friday, the host Red Raiders picked up a 43-31 win over Amboy led by a double-double courtesy of Ryan Browder – 18 points, 15 rebounds.
Garett Cook added eight points and four assists for Earlville (10-6).
Newark 72, Indian Creek 54: At Newark, the host Norsemen (7-8 overall, 3-2 Little Ten Conference) rode a 19-point, nine-rebound performance from Zach Carlson to the victory.
Newark led 44-24 at halftime, with Cole Reibel (13), Blake Wallin (12) and Joe Martin (10) also scoring in double digits.
Putnam County 50, Woodland 30: At R.M. Germano Gymnasium in Granville, the Panthers used an 11-0 run early in the second to eventually earn the Tri-County Conference triumph over the Warriors.
Jonathan Moore led Woodland (4-12, 0-4) with nine points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals. Nick Plesko (five rebounds) and Tucker Hill each netted six points, while Connor Dodge had four points and three assists.
“Putnam County is a very senior-led, physical and talented basketball team, and they have almost everyone back from a team that made a deep postseason run last year,” Woodland coach Connor Kaminke said. “They just know when to turn it on.”
Putnam County (15-4, 2-1) received 15 points each from Owen Saepharn and Jackson McDonald (five rebounds, three steals).
Seneca 63, Lowpont-Washburn 18: At Washburn, the visiting Fighting Irish (15-0 overall, 4-0 Tri-County) rolled to the conference triumph heading into Saturday’s Cliton New Year’s Shootout showdown with Peoria Christian.
Paxton Giertz scored 14 points, Lane Provance scored 13, and Braden Ellis had 10 for Seneca, which led by 16 at halftime before outscoring the Wildcats 34-5 in the second half.
Fieldcrest 66, LeRoy 60: At LeRoy, the visiting Knights brought home the Heart of Illinois Conference win.
JV/sophomore boys basketball
Roanoke-Benson 28, Marquette 25: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, Alec Novotney netted nine points for the Cru, who went scoreless in the third quarter.
Streator 54, Herscher 37: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs received 23 points from Jacob Hagie and six apiece courtesy of Isaiah Weibel and Nolan Ketcham in the triumph.
Ottawa 30, La Salle-Peru 23: At La Salle, the Corsairs earned the win led by Evan Snook’s eight points and seven apiece from Kyler Araujo and Tristan Finley.