Reddick Mansion Association in Ottawa to host Retro Trivia Night

Join the fun at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafeyette St., Ottawa, with mansion board member and trivia expert Steve Novario as he hosts Retro Trivia night.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. on the mansion’s entry level. Contestants will enter 10 rounds of questions with 10 questions per round, and each round is centered around a creative theme. The winning team will receive $100.

“As a lover of trivia, I am delighted to bring back our popular trivia nights,” said Reddick Mansion Association President Lorraine McCallister. “It is an even that can appeal to people of all ages.”

Teams are limited to between five and 10 people and the cost is $10 per person. Each team can also purchase three or six mulligans.

Space is limited. Call the Reddick Mansion at 815-433-6100 to reserve a table. Walk-ins are welcome.

Coffee, soda, water and snacks are available to purchase throughout the evening, but teams may also bring their own snacks and adult beverages.

All money raised goes to the preservation and renovation of the Reddick Mansion.