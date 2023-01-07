Reddick Library in Ottawa to host hygge night, promoting self-care

The following events also are scheduled the week of Jan. 8 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8: LEGO Madness, kindergarten through sixth grade. This month’s challenge is to build something using only one color of LEGOs.

6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9: Board of Trustees meeting, open to the public.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10: Ready, Set, Read! A fun story time for children ages 3 to 6.

6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10: Hygge Night, adults. Often associated with wintertime, hygge is the Danish word for incorporating activities of self-care to create a cozy, comfortable and content quality of life. At this event, learn about the hygge lifestyle, get ideas to cozy up your personal space, and enjoy calming activities and crafts.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11: Shake, Rattle, Read! A musical story time for children ages 9 to 36 months.

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11: Inciting Joy: A Virtual Conversation with Ross Gay, adults. Start the new year with a virtual conversation with the essayist and award-winning poet. His recent book, “Inciting Joy: Essays,” explores the joy people incite by turning attention to what brings them together and to what they love. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. Go to https://tinyurl.com/k2f467pu to register.

10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14: PJs and Pancakes, all ages. Wear your favorite pajamas, enjoy some pancakes, and watch “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Rated PG).

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.