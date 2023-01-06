The Times Area Roundup: Marquette takes defending 1A champ to limit, but fall

At Yorkville on Thursday night, the Marquette Crusaders gave defending Class 1A state champion Yorkville Christian a run for their money, forcing it into overtime before falling by a narrow 83-80 score.
For the Cru (10-5), who led by seven before the Mustangs made it up with a 25-18 fourth period, Krew Bond drilled in 19 points, Tommy Durdan 16, Logan Nelson 13 and Denver Trainer 10 in the loss.
David Douglas had a career-high 56 points for the Mustangs (5-13).
Girls basketball
Reed-Custer 38, Streator 8: At Braidwood, Marisa Vickers netted six points and Charlee Bourell added two as the Bulldogs dropped to 3-16 overall, 0-6 in the ICE.
Fieldcrest 53, LeRoy 24: At LeRoy, the Knights shook off a poor shooting first half by posting a 22-4 third quarter on their way to the Heart of Illinois Conference victory.
Ashlyn May popped in 23 points in the win, while Macy Gochanour added 13 points – each netting eight points in that third period – and Riley Burton had 13 rebounds for FHS (17-1, 7-0).
Seneca 57, Midland 21: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish raced to a 19-0 first-quarter lead and coasted to the Tri-County Conference victory behind Kennedy Hartwig’s 24 points. Alyssa Zellers added 10 points and Lainie Olson seven for the Irish, now 15-6, 7-0 in the T-C.
“We had great ball movement and execution from the opening tip,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “The girls have put in a lot of hard work and it’s starting to pay off.”
Wrestling
Kaneland 48, Sandwich 28: At Maple Park, the Indians managed just three contested wins in the dual loss: pins by Kadin Kern at 126 and Kai Kern at 138 and an 11-0 win for Bryce Decker at 170.
Boys bowling
Sycamore 3,389, Ottawa 2,955: At Sycamore, Nelson Brandt tossed a 631 series with games of 233 and 217 and Evan Spencer added a 214-518 for the Pirates, but that wasn’t enough against the home team.
Streator 2,869, St. Bede 2,721: At the Super Bowl in Peru, the Bulldogs were a winner behind a 247-626 from Brady Grabowski and a 212-560 from Anthony Dominic.
Izak Gallik fired off a 165-463, Brad Minick 167-448, Jaxin Goodrich 156-414 and Murphy Wilkinson 176-358.
Mendota 3,351, Streator 3,153: On Wednesday at Mendota, Brady Grabowski tossed games of 251, 245 and 192 for a 688 series, but the Bulldogs fells to the Trojans.
Also for Streator, Anthony Dominic rolled a 226-576, Cody Taylor a 22564, Robert Beringer a 177-479, Jaxin Goodrich a 179-434 and Murphy Wilkinson a 151-412.
Girls bowling
St. Bede 2,647, Streator 2,013: On Wednesday at Streator, the Bulldogs dropped a non-conference battle to the Bruins, despite Juliana Schultz’s 144-390. Lyla Gengler added a 115-332, Haley Barrett a 113-329, Madi Bedecker 150-326, Jenna Onasch 165-321 and Lily Michael 119-315 in the loss.
Sophomore/JV boys basketball
Ottawa 36, Rochelle 34: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, an 11-4 fourth quarter solidified the win over the Vikings. Owen Sanders posted 11 points and 10 rebounds and Evan Paris added 10 points to pace the victory.
Sophomore/JV girls basketball
Streator 20, Reed-Custer 13: At Braidwood, the Bullpups won behind Ava Gwaltney’s six points and four each from Maiya Lansford, Elsa Sorenson and Joey Puetz.