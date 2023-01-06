Starved Rock Community Foundation opens scholarship applications

The 2023 scholarship season for the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation will open Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Wednesday, March 1.

Applications are due at the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation office, 241 Marquette St., La Salle, by March 1.

To streamline the amount of time needed to spend completing each of these scholarships, the organization created a Scholarship Application Packet. If you are interested in multiple scholarship opportunities offered by Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, download and complete the Scholarship Application Packet and return the entire packet in person, by mail or via email no later than Wednesday, March 1. Go to https://www.srccf.org/scholarships for a listing of scholarships available.

Scholarship funds will be awarded by check, made payable to the college or university for deposit in the student’s account. For questions or concerns, contact the foundation at info@srccf.org or 815-252-2906.