Freezin’ for a Reezin’ fundraiser in Ottawa tops out at $98,005

1430 WCMY and the Ottawa Community Food Basket’s 14th annual Freezin’ for a Reezin’ fundraiser reached $98,005 upon closing its campaign Thursday.

Freezin’ for a Reezin’ raised $80,730 in monetary donations and $17,275 worth of food and other essential items that will go to the Ottawa Community Food Basket.

“We’re elated,” said WCMY General Manager Tammy Sondgeroth. “Without Ottawa, none of this was possible. Without the volunteers, the community involvement and the generous people that donated both money and essential items, this wasn’t possible.”

WCMY had plenty of help that cold early December day, with students from Ottawa Elementary schools singing to go along with the radio-a-thon on WCMY, which was an all-day-long broadcast.

Even though Freezin’ for a Reezin’ is complete for this season, the Ottawa Community Food Basket still is collecting donations on its website, ottawafoodbasket.org and by mail at 519 W. Madison St., PO Box 2386, Ottawa, IL 61350.

The Ottawa Community Food Basket serves as a non-profit food pantry in La Salle County and has done so since 1998. Freezin’ for a Reezin’ started as a way to raise money for the food pantry in 2009.