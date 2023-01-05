The Times Area Roundup: Somonauk Hall of Fame to induct 2015 softball Bobcats on Saturday

The Somonauk Athletics Hall of Fame Committee will induct the 2015 softball team into the Hall of Fame as part of the school’s Pack the Place Night on Saturday.
Under head coach Scott Siuda, assistant Meghan Alsvig and volunteer assistant Scott Kawall, the team finished with a 27-5 record and as IHSA Class 1A state runner-up. The Bobcats went 16-0 in the Little Ten Conference, won their own regional, beat Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell for the sectional championship, won a close game against Heyworth at the Illinois Wesleyan Supersectional and bested Sterling Newman in the state semifinals before falling 4-1 to Hardin Calhoun in the 1A championship game.
The team included Kylee Fall, Tayler Fall, Adrianna Feil, Liah Frederick, Emma Gudewicz, Kayla Heerhold, Jalyne Herren, Mackenzie Jackson, Maddie Kawall, Bailee Krantz, Nicole Krupp, Jensen Parks, Marta Salgado, Avery Sexton, Eileen Weismiller and Amaya Zimmerman.
Boys bowling
Sterling 3,404, Ottawa 2,993: At Sterling, the visiting Pirates were defeated despite a 638 series (200, 218, 220 games) by Nelson Brandt and a 528 from Aaron Wiltfong.
Boys basketball
Earlville 75, St. Bede 51: At Earlville, the host Red Raiders (9-6) picked up the nonconference victory over the Bedans, paced by Ryan Browder’s 24-point, nine-rebound performance and 21 points and nine rebounds from Griffin Cook.
Adam Waite (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Garett Cook (12 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds) added double-doubles for Earlville.
Reed-Custer 52, Serena 50: At Serena, the host Huskers on Wednesday led by three points at halftime of an eventual two-point loss.
Hunter Staton with 18 points and nine apiece from both Camden Figgins and Carson Baker led Serena.
Girls basketball
Seneca 46, Dwight 29: At Seneca, the host Fighting Irish (14-6 overall, 6-0 Tri-County) earned the conference triumph after leading by double digits in the opening quarter.
Ella Sterling (14 points), Kennedy Hartwig (12 points) and Cassia Buchanan (seven points) led the Seneca attack.