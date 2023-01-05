Police blotter: January 5, 2023

Demetrius T. Foots, 26, of Chicago, was charged with theft of mail at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of St. Vincent’s Avenue, La Salle police said. Police said the investigation continues and additional charges may be pending. Anyone who suspects a similar loss or theft is asked to call La Salle police at 815-223-2131.
Jeremy M. Guerrero, 46, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (driving while suspended) Wednesday at Albin Stevens Drive and Woodward Memorial Drive, Ottawa police said.
Sydney D. Green, 23, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear Wednesday at Norris Drive and La Salle Street, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.