Ottawa man charged in Dec. 28 damage report

A 33-year-old Ottawa man was charged with criminal damage to government supported property, following an investigation into reports of internet outages and other damage in Ottawa.
If found guilty, Connor J. Bartolucci faces a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison, for allegedly damaging water spigots Dec. 28 in the 600 block of Court Street, Ottawa police said.
Ottawa police said an investigation continues into damage at “several area businesses and city of Ottawa property,” which have been forwarded to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office “and the possibility of additional charges exists.”